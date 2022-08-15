Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says treating doctor
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > BREAKING Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family claims Mumbai Police

BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police

Updated on: 15 August,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Reliance Foundation hospital officials have complained to DB Marg police station saying that a total of eight threat calls have been made today

BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police

Mukesh Ambani. File pic


On Monday, a fresh threat was given to billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The threat call was made on the display number of Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai police said.


Reliance Foundation hospital officials have complained to the DB Marg police station saying that a total of eight threat calls have been made today

”We have received a complaint from the hospital and we are verifying the same. It appears that the call has been made on the display number of the hospital,” a senior officer of Mumbai police told mid-day.


“Total 8 calls have been made giving life threats to Shri Mukesh Ambani by unknown person. We have complained to Mumbai police to look into the matter,” Dr Tarang Gianchandani CEO, Reliance Foundation Hospital told mid-day.

Also read: Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambani

Earlier in 2021, a car containing 20 gelignite sticks was found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. A note found inside the vehicle addressed to Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani, said that the act was a prelude and threatened additional violence.

mumbai news mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police mukesh ambani reliance

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK