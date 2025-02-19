Congo woman arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 5.44 cr

Upon interrogation, the passenger confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances with the intention of smuggling them into the country

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai intercepted a Congo national attempting to smuggle narcotics into India. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers detained the individual upon arrival at Mumbai Airport from Kinshasa.

Upon interrogation, the passenger confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances with the intention of smuggling them into the country. Following legal procedures, the accused was presented before the Hon’ble Magistrate, who directed her admission to a nearby government hospital for medical examination and necessary action.

During the medical process, the accused expelled 10 capsules containing 544 grams of cocaine, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 5.44 crores. The narcotics were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the individual was placed under arrest as per the legal framework of the Act.

Further investigations are currently underway to uncover potential links to larger drug trafficking networks and ensure stringent action against those involved.

Three Iranians held by DRI for smuggling gold worth Rs 6.28 crore at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said that it has nabbed three Iranians for allegedly smuggling gold at Mumbai Airport.

According to an official statement, the officials of the DRI in Mumbai intercepted three Iranian nationals based on specific intelligence who were traveling from Dubai to Mumbai.

It said that a personal search of the passengers revealed 7 one-kilogram foreign-marked gold bars and one cut piece of a foreign-marked gold bar hidden in waist bags which was concealed under their clothes.

Two of the passengers allegedly admitted to smuggling the gold at the request of the third passenger in exchange for monetary benefits. The third passenger also confirmed their statements, the officials said.

"A total of 7.143 kg of smuggled gold which is valued at Rs 6.28 crore, was recovered and seized. The three passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are ongoing," the officials said.