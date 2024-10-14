Baba Siddique's last rites were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai on Sunday

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday said that the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique is "100 per cent a failure of Maharashtra government and law and order," ANI reported.

The MP further claimed that the NCP leader have received death threats earlier.

"This is a sad incident; the death of a politician or anyone else is tragic. He was a famous person in Mumbai and worked for the people," Masood told ANI.

Speaking about the latest arrests in the case made by Mumbai police, he remarked, "He had received security earlier because he had gotten death threats. Someone first says that they will kill you, and then they kill you, so that is totally the government's failure--100 per cent a failure."

Baba Siddique shot dead: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says government failed to maintain law and order

Earlier, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan questioned the Maharashtra government's failure to provide proper security to NCP leader Baba Siddique.

"I will pray to God to give strength to his family members, and a strict investigation should be conducted in this case. Baba had written a letter stating that he was receiving death threats, so why was security not provided to him? And if security was granted, where were they when he was attacked? What were they doing? People are asking us, telling us, 'Waris bhai, you should question this in the media, ask the police, and everyone about how this could happen in Bandra," Pathan told ANI.

He further said that the government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

Referring to the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang in the recent murder, he said, "Whatever they say, if someone in jail is orchestrating these attacks, then what is the government doing? If this is happening from jail, it is a clear indication of the government's failure. To maintain law and order in the state, the government is totally failing. If a leader from the ruling party is not safe, one can only imagine what will happen to the opposition and the common man," as cited by ANI.

Baba Siddique murder

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot outside his Nirmal Nagar office and later died. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

His last rites were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai on Sunday, ANI reported.