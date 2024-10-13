Demand justice for murdered medic, stand with jr doctors on hunger strike

People wave their mobile torches at the protest site. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 77 docs threaten mass resignation x 00:00

Over 75 senior doctors at West Bengal’s Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened a mass resignation, seeking justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the Registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14.

They cited mental devastation and inability to work in the current state of mind among the reasons behind the move.

In their communication, the doctors said they stand in solidarity with the junior medics on a fast-unto-death, whose health is deteriorating. They also expressed concern over the apparent lack of visible effort from the state government to resolve the issue.

The agitators have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

The Kalyani JNM Hospital doctors have given authorities time till October 14 to take steps towards resolving the problem, failing which they plan to formally submit their mass resignation.

Several doctors from state-run hospitals have already submitted collectively signed “resignation” letters to the West Bengal government over the issue in the last few days.

Oct 14

Day doctors will stop working

Bengal hunger strike hits 9th day

The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day, when people are holding a “symblic fast” at various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators. Three of the junior doctors who were observing fast unto death in Kolkata and Siliguri city have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated. “Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved,” a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever