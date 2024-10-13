Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of city on October 14

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of city on October 14

Updated on: 13 October,2024 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

In its latest Mumbai weather update, IMD stated a possibility of rain or thunderstorms towards evening or night on Monday in parts of the city

Parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening, linked to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, news agency PTI reported.


In its latest Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated a possibility of rain or thunderstorms towards evening or night on Monday in parts of Mumbai. Some parts of the megapolis received light or moderate showers on Sunday evening.


A yellow alert was issued by IMD, stating a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning followed by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places on Monday in Palghar, Thane, Dhule and Nashik districts. The rest of the districts in the state are likely to receive light rains, the forecast said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather Weather mumbai rains

