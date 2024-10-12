According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius; meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: Temperature reaches 34 deg C as AQI remains 'good' x 00:00

Mumbai experienced sweltering heat as temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort of residents. Despite the heat, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'good' category, indicating favourable air conditions. The city's skyline on Saturday remained partially obscured by a layer of haze.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 75 per cent and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On Saturday, October 12, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 56 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Kherwadi's AQI had slipped further into the 'moderate' category, at 153.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 37 and 45, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 43. Borivali recorded an AQI of 82.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 56, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 58.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.