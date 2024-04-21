Breaking News
Cop returning from relative's funeral dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Updated on: 21 April,2024 10:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

A Mumbai cop who was returning from a relative's funeral reportedly died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said

A Mumbai cop who was reportedly returning from a relative's funeral died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.


The cop, identified as a police sub-inspector (PSI) Suraj Chaugule (55) was driving to his Navi Mumbai home in a car after attending the funeral of a relative in Maharashtra's Raigad district when he met with the accident around 3 am, the official said, according to the PTI.


Suraj Chaugule, who was attached to the Parksite police station in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, reportedly lost control over the wheel near Panvel and the vehicle crashed into the railing along the first lane of the expressway's Mumbai-bound arm. He was alone in the car, the official said, as per the PTI.


After being alerted by the locals, police rushed Suraj Chaugule to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead, he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The car in which he was travelling was badly damaged, the official added.

10 cops on way for poll duty injured as bus overturns Bastar

Meanwhile, in an another incident, 10 personnel of the Madhya Pradesh Police were injured when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Sunday, a senior official said, reported the PTI.

A senior police official from Jagdalpur said that those injured belonged to the Madhya Pradesh Police, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place near Raikot village on Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station limits, the official said.

After the poll duty in Bastar seat, where voting was held on April 19, the security personnel were heading from Faraspal (Dantewada) to Gariband in Mahasamund parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on April 26, he said.

The bus, with 36 personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Police onboard, skidded off the road when its driver took a turn in order to save a cattle which suddenly arrived there and the vehicle overturned, he said, reported the PTI.

At least 10 occupants of the bus received injuries in the accident, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai police mumbai news mumbai pune expressway Accident maharashtra
