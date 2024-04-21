A 55-year-old yet to be identified man died apparently of heatstroke in Nagpur city of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 55-year-old man dies of suspected heatstroke in Nagpur x 00:00

A 55-year-old man died apparently of heatstroke in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The man, who was yet to be identified, was found lying unconscious under the metro bridge at Agrasen Square in Nagpur city on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was rushed to Mayo Hospital by the police, where doctors declared him dead," a police official said, as per the PTI.

He said the extreme heat could be the cause of the man's death.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Nagpur recorded the maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ended on Sunday.

Mumbai experienced warmest day in April since 2009 at 39.7 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Tuesday, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day in the metropolis in April since 2009, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, on April 16, the Santacruz-based observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The mercury reading at the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) was 35.2 degrees Celsius.

"Our Santacruz-based observatory yesterday (Tuesday) recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius temperature, which was the highest temperature in the last 14 years (in April)," said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, as per the PTI.

The city had clocked a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 2, 2009, she informed.

Colaba and Santacruz observatories had recorded 37.9 degrees Celsius and 34.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures, respectively, on Monday.

Precautions for heatstroke

Heatstroke symptoms include weariness, dry skin, disorientation, and impaired vision. Precautionary precautions include staying hydrated, taking pauses in high-temperature conditions, and keeping the area cold.

Heatstroke treatment consists of transferring the patient to a cool location, providing cold water, and delivering intravenous saline. Educational efforts are currently underway to improve public awareness of heat-related illnesses and preventive actions such as wearing loose clothing, keeping a cool home environment, and changing one's diet to avoid dehydration.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!