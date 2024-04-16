Mumbai: 37 animals, birds rescued in two days amid heatwave in city

As many as 37 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued from parts of Mumbai and suburbs in two days amid heatwave. Mumbai has been witnessing extreme hot weather recently

Representational Pic/File

Atleast 37 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued from parts of Mumbai and its suburbs in two days amid heatwave in city, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

Mumbai has been witnessing extreme hot weather from last two days.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), in coordination with the Mumbai range of the forest department, rescued 37 animals, birds and reptiles that suffered from dehydration and sunstroke, and were found displaced in different parts of the city, said Pawan Sharma, RAWW founder and president and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, according to the PTI.

Macaques, langurs, bats, parakeets, kites, sparrows, pigeons, crows, and snakes were rescued in the last two days, he said, as per the PTI.

Ten rescued animals and birds died during treatment, Sharma said, adding that the ones responding to the treatment will be released into the wild once they are fit, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a heatwave warning in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed severe hot weather on Monday amid the India Meteorological Department's warning of a heatwave in Maharashtra's capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for two days till Tuesday, the PTI reported.

IMD officials said that the maximum temperature in the three districts could go up to 38 degrees Celsius.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The civic administration in Mumbai has already issued guidelines for people to tackle the heatwave this summer season.

Navi Mumbai's Rabale area recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Mumbai simmered at 37.9 degrees Celsius amid the India Meteorological Department's heatwave warning in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts, as per the PTI.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Malegaon in Nashik district recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, while mercury soared to 39 degrees Celsius in cities like Pune, Solapur and Satara, according to IMD Mumbai's data, the news agency reported on Monday.

The observatory of the Thane Belapur Industrial Association located at Rabale in Navi Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, according to the data.

(with PTI inputs)

