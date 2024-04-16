Breaking News
Temperatures soar to 41°C as heatwave grips Mumbai

Updated on: 16 April,2024 03:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Civic body issues advisory urging residents to take precautions

Citizens grapple with the heat as summer temperatures are rising in Mumbai. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
After witnessing relatively mild weather, Mumbai and its neighbouring regions experienced scorching conditions since Monday afternoon, with Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that this heatwave will persist on Tuesday as well. Rabale in Thane reported the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.


The blistering heat of summer has arrived, causing Mumbaikars to feel as if the sun is drawing nearer. Since Friday, temperatures have been on the rise, reaching a maximum of 35.8 degrees Celsius. Saturday and Sunday also saw elevated temperatures, and by Monday, the mercury nearly reached 39 degrees Celsius in the suburbs. According to IMD Mumbai officials, there has been a delay in the onset of sea breezes, leading to a rise in daytime temperatures. 


From April 14 to 17, Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region, including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur and Karjat, experienced an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. However, the Colaba observatory recorded a somewhat normal temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius compared to Santacruz, owing to its proximity to the sea.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines, including carrying water bottles, wearing caps, using umbrellas, and wearing sunglasses while outdoors. With such extreme conditions forecasted, citizens are advised to avoid venturing out between 11 am and 4 pm to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses.

11 am to 4 pm
Time of the day citizens have been advised to stay home

