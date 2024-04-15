Heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts issued

The officials from the weather bureau had said that the maximum temperature in Mumbai, Thane & Raigad could go up to 38 degrees Celcius.

Mumbai, on Monday, witnessed severe hot weather amid the India Meteorological Department's warning of a heatwave for the city and neighbouring districts for two days till Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, the officials from the weather bureau had said that the maximum temperature in the three districts could go up to 38 degrees Celcius.

The report quoted an IMD Mumbai official saying that a heatwave warning has been issued for the country's financial capital, Thane and Raigad districts for Monday and Tuesday.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius," the official said.

Mumbai's civic body, given the rising temperature, has already issued guidelines for the public to tackle the heatwave.

BMC guidelines for heat stroke prevention

As temperatures rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued rules to help prevent heat stroke. The BMC has established cool chambers at major hospitals and medical colleges to treat heat stroke victims. To prepare for shifting weather conditions, health facilities have stocked up on medicines, had stated earlier mid-day report.

Fourteen hospitals and medical schools will have chilly rooms with two beds each. The BMC also placed air conditioning in 103 public dispensaries. Civic medical personnel and staff have been trained to address heat strokes, and citizens are encouraged to take precautions.

The report stated that the BMC wants to promote awareness about heat stroke prevention, particularly in the hotter months of April and May. Authorities stress the necessity of early preparation and taking precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Heat stroke symptoms include weariness, dry skin, disorientation, and impaired vision. Precautionary precautions include staying hydrated, taking pauses in high-temperature conditions, and keeping the area cold.

Heat stroke treatment consists of transferring the patient to a cool location, providing cold water, and delivering intravenous saline. Educational efforts are currently underway to improve public awareness of heat-related illnesses and preventive actions such as wearing loose clothing, keeping a cool home environment, and changing one's diet to avoid dehydration.