Since last week, parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing unseasonal rainfall

Representation image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IMD issues alert for lightening with rainfall in Thane district for next 3 to 4 hours x 00:00

In the Nowcast warning issued at 9.15 pm on April 15, the weather department has warned for lightening with rainfall in Thane district. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Thane during next 3-4 hours," the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) The authorities have requested people to be careful while moving out.

As per IMD forecast, there will be a gradual fall in temperatures in the state after April 16. Since last week, parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing unseasonal rainfall. The IMD had issued warnings for rainfall with thunderstorms in Vidharbha region, central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cities like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Beed and others have received unseasonal rainfall. The temperature in Mumbai too dipped for in last couple of days, however the city simmered at 37.9 degree Celsius on Monday. While, Navi Mumbai's Rabale area recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Amid the changing weather conditions, the authorities have urged people to take precautionary measures for health. The IMD has already issued warnings of heat wave for the summer season. Several cities have already crossed 40 degree Celsius temperature.

On Monday, in Maharashtra, Malegaon in Nashik district recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, while mercury soared to 39 degrees Celsius in cities like Pune, Solapur and Satara. Even Mahabaleshwar and Matheran hill stations in Maharashtra reported maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD data shows.

Earlier in the day, an IMD Mumbai official said a heatwave warning has been issued for the country's financial capital as well as its adjoining districts of Raigad and Thane for Monday and Tuesday.

As per IMD's forecast, there will be a gradual fall in temperatures after April 16.

(With PTI inputs)