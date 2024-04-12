Parts of Maharashtra's Marathwada witnessed unseasonal rainfall in the past couple of days. The highest rainfall, at 33.4 millimetres, during Wednesday and Thursday was in Parbhani, followed by 14.3 mm in Latur

Vehicles ply during heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains in Marathwada, Parbhani leads with 33.4 mm, Latur gets 14.33 mm x 00:00

Several areas in Maharashtra's Marathwada witnessed unseasonal rainfall in the past couple of days, state government officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The highest rainfall, at 33.4 millimetres, during Wednesday and Thursday was in Parbhani, followed by 14.3 mm in Latur, an official said, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apart from these two districts, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 1.6 mm, Jalna got 3.3 mm, Beed 7 mm, Dharashiv 7.9 mm, Nanded 8.9 mm and Hingoli 7.2 mm," the official informed, the news agency reported on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rain at several areas across the state.

"Light rains with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated locations across central Maharashtra districts, Marathwada, and the Vidarbha region," the Regional Meteorological Department said on X.

In its weather forecast for the next five days, beginning April 11, the agency has issued warnings for many districts that are expected to see thunderstorms and rains. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in the following districts on April 11: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur.

In the alert on April 11 afternoon, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) senior official informed that "Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv in next three to four hours."

For Mumbai city and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degree Celsius and 24 degree. The maximum temperature in Mumbai has continued to stay between 33 to 38 degree Celsius this week. Celsius respectively, the IMD has forecasted. While, the weather across the state will continue to remain dry.

Several regions in Maharashtra have been experiencing heat waves during the previous few days. A heat wave is defined as a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above. On April 11, the highest temperature recorded in Beed district was 40.5 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius. On April 10, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Jeur at 43 degrees Celsius.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!