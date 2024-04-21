Maharashtra: Five booked for cheating petrol pump owner of Rs 1 crore by promising oil container from foreign country

Five people were booked by Thane Police for allegedly cheating a petrol pump owner of Rs 1 crore by promising him oil container from a foreign country

Five people were booked for allegedly cheating a petrol pump owner of Rs 1 crore by promising oil container from foreign country, police said, the PTI reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, an FIR has been registered against five persons for allegedly cheating a petrol pump owner from Bhiwandi city in Thane district under the pretext of selling him an oil container, the police said.

"The accused persons promised the dealer of petroleum products to get an oil container from abroad for Rs 2 crore. The victim paid them Rs 1 crore but never received any oil container promised to him. The alleged incident occurred in December 2023," a police official added, as per the PTI.

The case was registered on charges of cheating and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest has been made so far, the official added.

Man cheated of Rs 45.69 lakh in share trading fraud in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, a man from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 45.69 lakh to cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in share trading, a police official had said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against five persons under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official from the cyber police station had earlier said, as per the PTI.

The 44-year-old complainant alleged that the accused contacted him on different social media platforms and lured him to invest in share trading, assuring good returns, the official said.

The complainant invested Rs 45.69 lakh between March 2 and April 14, and has claimed that he did not get any returns and could not recover the invested amount, he said, according to the PTI.

The police are trying to establish the identities of the accused with the help of the mobile numbers, WhatsApp groups and telegram IDs they used to contact the complainant, the official said, the news agency reported.

