Mumbai: 58-year-old man arrested for raping teen step-granddaughter

Mumbai Police has arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly raping his teen step-granddaughter over the last 10 years, an official said on Sunday

Mumbai Police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly raping his teen step-granddaughter over the last 10 years in Maharashtra, reported the ANI.

Based on the complaint of the 19-year-old victim, Mumbai Police registered a case against the man under sections 376 (2)(F)(N), 354, 354A, 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per the ANI.

The accused, as per information, allegedly threatened her with death if she ever shared the ordeal with anyone.

The complainant told police that the accused, who resides in the neighbouring house, used to come to the house when she was alone and used to rape her. The grandfather was allegedly sexually harassing the girl since 2014.

When she objected, he used to beat her and threaten her saying that if she told anyone about it he would kill her, said a police officer.

Scared of his threat the girl never told about her ordeal to anyone. However, recently she opened up to her parents after which the girl along with her family registered a complaint at the nearest police station against him, the PTI reported on Sunday.

Based on her complaint, the Kurar police launched a search for the accused and nabbed him from Virar of Palghar district in Maharashtra, a police official said, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Bhayandar butcher was arrested on Sunday from Mumbai Metropolitan Region for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said, reported news agency PTI.

A case was registered against the Bhayandar butcher under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, reported PTI.

Police are investigating the exact sequence of events in the crime.

The accused, who runs a mutton shop, was attacked by local people and his shop was damaged before he was handed over to police, reported PTI.

People gathered outside Navghar police station demanding that the accused man be handed over to them, reported PTI.

Police, however, defused the situation.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

