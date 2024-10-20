On the day of the incident, Shabreen arrived at Prince's school around 11 AM, claiming she was taking him for medication. Recognising her, Prince willingly accompanied her, according to Waliv police officials

The rescued child being handed over to his parents by police (L) and the actress (R) accused of kidnapping the child. Pics/Hanif Patel

Actor Shabreen, known for her roles in crime dramas like "Crime Patrol," has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew in Waliv, Palghar district on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

In a shocking turn of events, the incident has drawn significant media attention due to its dramatic nature and the actress's public persona.

Shabreen was romantically involved with Brijesh Singh, the child's uncle for several years. Their relationship faced opposition from Brijesh's family due to caste and religious differences, which ultimately led to tensions between the couple and his relatives.

ANI stated that despite Shabreen's efforts to gain acceptance from Brijesh’s family, they remained steadfast in their disapproval, leading her to take drastic measures, which resulted in her arrest.

Senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane, confirming the arrest, said, "Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions, despite her roles in crime serials like 'Crime Patrol' and films based on real events," as per ANI.

The police officials are also investigating Brijesh's involvement in the kidnapping, as he was seen with an unidentified female accomplice, stated ANI.

On the day of the incident, Shabreen arrived at Prince's school around 11 AM, claiming she was taking him for medication. Recognising her, Prince willingly accompanied her, according to Waliv police officials.

However, when Prince did not return home by afternoon, his family grew concerned and contacted the school. They discovered that he had left with Shabreen under the pretence of a doctor's visit.

The Waliv police quickly reviewed the CCTV footage, which confirmed Shabreen's involvement in taking Prince away in an auto-rickshaw alongside an unidentified female accomplice. After questioning the auto driver, they learned he had dropped her off in Naigaon.

ANI stated that witnesses later identified the actress from photographs. The officials, through mobile phone tracking, were able to locate and arrest Shabreen in Bandra.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Prince had been kept in a flat in Naigaon. Fortunately, he was rescued unharmed, and Shabreen was taken into custody.

The police are now investigating Brijesh's potential involvement in the kidnapping and are actively searching for his female accomplice, ANI stated.

