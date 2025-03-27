Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, six days before her client and actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra. Nearly five years later, her father Satish Salian has sought the Bombay High Court's intervention for a fresh probe into her death

Satish Salian claimed that he was misled earlier, prompting him to believe that his daughter had died by suicide. File Pic

Nearly five years after the demise of celebrity manager Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian has sought the Bombay High Court's intervention for a fresh probe into her death.

Satish Salian recently filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking the registration of an FIR against Worli legislator Aditya Thackeray and others accused in connection with the case, news agency ANI reported. As per his advocate Nilesh Ojha, the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police. The accused in the case, include Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Aditya Pancholi.

As per ANI, Satish Salian claimed that he was misled earlier, prompting him to believe that his daughter had died by suicide. He also claimed that former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had paid him a visit.

"Kishori Pednekar (former Mumbai Mayor) had visited me at my residence. She told me that the media is showing incorrect things about my daughter, which is not good. She said that they have come to put an end to it. I was being told that this was suicide and nothing else. Police told me that they have her phone call records, places where she went and people she met. So, I was misled, that there was no false play, that it was a suicide," Satish Salian stated, according to ANI.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, six days before her client and actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

This development came on the heels of the CBI reportedly submitting a closure report in Rajput's death case.

The father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian on Thursday met a top Mumbai police officer and sought action on his written complaint demanding registration of a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with case.

Accompanied by his lawyers, Satish Salian, who has claimed his daughter was murdered and alleged a cover-up of the crime, met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) at around 3 pm at the Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai.

During the meeting, Satish Salian and his lawyers discussed the issue of registration of an FIR against the persons named in the complaint submitted to the police officer on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons later, he said, "I am ready to undergo a narco analysis test today itself. However, along with me, the test should be conducted on the persons named in my application, including Aaditya Thackeray."

Talking to a regional news channel on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant had demanded a narco test on Satish Salian.

(With inputs from ANI)