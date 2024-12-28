Dongri woman and her 11-year-old son foil robbery attempt, sustain minor injuries

The woman and her son (right)

A 32-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son bravely thwarted a robbery attempt at their home in the Makhi Manzil building located in Chawl Gali, Dongri. The incident occurred around 11 am on Thursday when a masked man attempted to loot their apartment. According to sources, the robber, wearing a monkey cap, knocked on the door of the family’s eighth-floor apartment.

When the woman opened the door, he forcefully pushed her inside, locked the door, and threatened her with a knife, warning her to remain silent or face dire consequences.

Despite the threat, the woman and her son ran toward the door, attempting to open it and call for help. During the struggle, the robber attacked the woman, injuring her hand. Undeterred, she managed to open the door and shout for assistance, scaring the thief, who tried to flee.

Injuries the mother sustained while grappling with the robber

Her son attempted to unmask the robber. He lunged at the thief and managed to pull off the monkey cap. During the scuffle, the robber’s knife grazed the boy’s shoulder, causing minor injuries. Panicked, the thief fled the scene to avoid capture.

Speaking to mid-day, the woman said, “My son came home early from school due to a half-day schedule—he is studying in Std VII. My husband had gone to work as usual. When I heard a knock at the door, I opened it. The person standing in front of me was wearing a monkey cap and a jacket. Before I could ask who it was, he forcefully pushed me inside and headed toward the room where our cupboard was located, locking the door behind him.

“I immediately ran to the door, trying to open it and call for help. Suddenly, he pulled out a knife and threatened me, ordering me to remain silent. When I reached out to open the door, he slashed my hand with the knife.”

“Seeing this, my son tried to help by opening the door but was also attacked by the intruder. However, we managed to get the door open and started shouting for help. My son bravely tried to unmask the thief by pulling off his cap. During the scuffle, the robber struck him, and the knife grazed his shoulder. Despite his injuries, my son successfully snatched the cap. Fearing exposure, the thief fled.”

Both the mother and son sustained minor injuries during the attack and were taken to Sir JJ Hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Dongri police station said, “A case has been registered against an unknown individual under the relevant sections of the BNS, based on the woman’s complaint. Since the building lacks CCTV surveillance, we are reviewing footage from the surrounding area to identify whether the accused is an outsider or a resident of the building.”

