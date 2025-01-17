Suresh and his two sons were working at their farm when his three brothers reportedly attacked them with sticks and stones, the official said

A 50-year-old man and his son were attacked and murdered by their relatives over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the police arrested three individuals within an hour of the attack that took place in Oosturi village in Nilanga tehsil on Thursday evening, assistant police inspector Praveen Rathod said.

He said that the victim, Suresh Annappa Birajdar, was involved in a disagreement with his siblings over their ancestral land.

Suresh and his two sons Ganesh and Sahil were working at their farm when his three brothers reportedly attacked them with sticks and stones, the official said.

Suresh was killed on the spot, while Sahil (22) succumbed to his injuries at Kasarsirsi Rural Hospital, and the other son, Ganesh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nilanga, he said, PTI reported.

The official said that the accused, Baswaraj Birajdar, Sunil Birajdar, and Lakhan Birajdar, have been booked under section 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

He added that the three were produced in court and will be in police custody for four days, PTI reported.

Two brothers killed by relatives over Rs 30,000 dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur; four held

Earlier, two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four individuals, police said, reported the PTI.

The victims were identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

According to the PTI, the police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

On Sunday evening, Badansingh, his brother-in-law, and a nephew confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh area.

When Deepak arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, the brother duo was attacked with sharp weapons.

Ravi died on the spot and Deepak succumbed to his injuries later in the night, police said.

Police arrested Badansingh Rathod (45), his son Abhishek (24), Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18) after registering a murder case. A fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is on the run, the news agency reported.



(With inputs from PTI)