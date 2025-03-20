A 38-year-old man accused in a flesh trade case who escaped from Navi Mumbai police custody has been arrested from his native village in West Bengal

Representational Pic

A 38-year-old man who escaped from Navi Mumbai police custody after being arrested in connection with a flesh trade case has been apprehended from his native village in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday, as per PTI reports.

According to PTI, the accused has been identified as Sahil alias Shain Shirajul Mandal. He was initially arrested on March 14 and lodged at the Nerul police station lock-up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell stated.

However, Mandal managed to escape from police custody at around 6.30 am on March 15, prompting a thorough investigation to track him down, the official said, as per PTI. Following his escape, the police launched a search operation and worked on multiple leads using intelligence and technical inputs to trace his whereabouts.

PTI reports that the police received a tip-off indicating that the accused had fled to West Bengal. Acting on this information, a police team was dispatched to West Bengal to track down the fugitive. After an intensive search, Mandal was traced to his native village of Pitaari in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The accused was arrested on March 18 and subsequently transported back to Navi Mumbai, the official confirmed, as per PTI. Upon his return, Mandal was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody until March 21 for further investigation, PTI reported.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said, according to PTI. Further investigation into the case is ongoing to determine how the accused managed to escape from custody and whether any lapses occurred on the part of the police.

Police officials have also stated that they are reviewing security measures at the lock-up to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities are examining whether Mandal had any assistance during his escape or if any procedural violations contributed to the security breach, as per PTI reports.

The successful apprehension of the accused reflects the coordinated efforts of the Navi Mumbai police and the intelligence team. The case highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in handling sensitive cases related to human trafficking and ensuring the security of those in custody.

(With inputs from PTI)