Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two arrested for pushing 12 year old into flesh trade

Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A raid, wherein a police officer pretended to be a customer, was conducted at the Silver Cloud Hotel in Marol on December 6

Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. A woman from Powai and a hotel manager have been arrested
  2. Durga Singh, 34, was apprehended along with Mohammed Naved, 23
  3. Singh allegedly pushed the girl into prostitution to make quick money

A woman from Powai and a hotel manager have been arrested for pushing a girl aged 12 years into prostitution. Durga Singh, 34, was apprehended along with Mohammed Naved, 23, in an operation conducted by Unit X of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday, December 6. 


Singh allegedly pushed the girl into prostitution to make quick money. Based on credible information, Unit X conducted the operation within the jurisdiction of the MIDC police. A raid, wherein a police officer pretended to be a customer, was conducted at the Silver Cloud Hotel in Marol on December 6.


The raid led to the discovery that the girl was trafficked by Singh. Police detained Singh and Naved, who is the manager of Silver Cloud Hotel. The girl was rescued by the police and then released.


The police also seized Rs 7,000 in cash and two mobile phones. The Unit X said in a statement, “The woman and Naved, the hotel manager, engaged in the act [of trafficking] were detained, and the minor girl in their custody was released.”

An officer from Unit X told mid-day, “The girl lost her father some time back and then her mother remarried. This made life difficult for the girl. Singh convinced her to get into prostitution.” Singh and Naved have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

powai mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK