Three hundred Maharashtra security personnel roped in to help traffic cops

The Maharashtra Security Forces will only ensure a smooth flow of traffic in key areas, they do not have powers to enforce the law or deal with traffic offences

MSF personnel man the traffic in the western suburbs; (right) The MSF personnel were deployed by the state govt in response to the traffic police’s plea

Struggling with a 34 per cent vacancy rate, the Mumbai Traffic police have sought assistance from the Maharashtra Security Forces (MSF) to help maintain order on the roads. Many critical intersections and roadways have been left unmanned due to the staff crunch.

Responding to the traffic police’s plea, the state government has deployed 300 MSF personnel to manage traffic in key areas across Mumbai. However, the MSF personnel have limitations in terms of powers — the personnel do not have enforcement powers, such as imposing fines (challans) or confiscating vehicles in cases of traffic violations. Their primary role is to regulate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) M Ramkumar told mid-day, “A total of 300 personnel have been brought in to ensure the free flow of traffic across the city, relieving the burden on the understaffed traffic police department.”

“Their main purpose is to ensure free traffic flow across the city. No additional powers have been granted to the MSF personnel,” Ramkumar said.

Confirming the development, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pravinkumar Padwal said, “The MSF personnel will be deployed in areas with maximum traffic congestions and at entry points to highways, which tend to be congested. The personnel were trained for a week on managing traffic in Mumbai.”

The temporary measure is expected to alleviate the strain on the traffic police. Their letter to the state government underscored the urgency of the situation and emphasised the need for a long-term solution to ensure smooth traffic management in the city.

‘Noticed many violations’

A deployed MSF personnel told mid-day, “The situation is dire. I have observed many bikers without helmets. Many motorists go in the wrong direction, making it challenging to control traffic. Moreover, we have witnessed numerous traffic violations, complicating our tasks as we lack the authority to impose fines on offenders.”

While MSF personnel are providing essential support, concerns persist about the sustainability of this arrangement and its potential impact on overall law enforcement.

‘Boosted our morale’

Senior Police Inspector Vikas Lokre from the traffic division said, “The MSF personnel have contributed significantly to traffic control. They have also bolstered the department’s morale by easing our burden.”

Another officer from the traffic division, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Traffic constables at various locations are relieved thanks to the deployment. This allows them to focus on law enforcement and order, instead of juggling them with traffic control.”

mid-day shed light on the vacancies in the police department in a report titled, ‘Mumbai: 30% vacant police posts, mantralaya overstaffed’, on November 30.

