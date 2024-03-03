Flesh trade racket busted in Thane spa; 3 women rescued

Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, in collaboration with Tilak Nagar police station, conducted a sting operation at a spa on Manpada Road in Dombivli in Thane district.

Authorities discovered a flesh trade racket operating within a spa in Thane district, Maharashtra, leading to the rescue of three women, according to police officials on Sunday.

On Friday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell collaborated with the Tilak Nagar police station to conduct a sting investigation by sending an undercover customer to a spa on Manpada Road in the Dombivli neighbourhood. They eventually arrested the establishment's owner, a woman, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the authorities said that the women who were recused from the spa were aged between 34 to 38 and worked at the place.

A case has been filed against the spa owner under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in another case from Thane district, a 43-year-old manager of a cloth factory in Dhaka fell victim to an alleged scam. The man lost Rs 28 lakh after being enticed by promises of high returns in shares trading while vacationing in his native place, police revealed on Sunday.

As per a report in the news agency PTI, during his vacation in October 2023, the man came across an attractive offer on Facebook offering huge profits from share trading. Intrigued, he joined numerous trading groups, receiving communications from four people accused of the hoax.

The victim made payments totalling Rs 28,22,300 in December 2023, as instructed by the accused via numerous links supplied on his mobile phone, the report added.

Despite investing a large sum, the victim received no return on his investment. Furthermore, his attempts to obtain reimbursement from the accused were useless because they halted communication, the PTI report further stated.

Reportedly, acting on the victim's complaint, the Badlapur West police station registered an FIR against the four individuals under relevant provisions on Friday. A comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Meanwhile, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district successfully foiled a dacoity attempt and detained four armed individuals, an official confirmed on Sunday. The event, which occurred on February 28, resulted in the registration of a case under Sections 399 (planning to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembly to commit dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as applicable provisions of the Arms Act, reported PTI.

