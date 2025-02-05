The two victims were en route to the Manewada area to deliver a parcel when the four-wheeler hit their motorcycle

Representational Image

A 22-year-old food delivery boy was killed and his friend seriously injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the car driver was arrested following the incident which occurred late Monday night at Ajni Square in the Dhantoli police station area.

The two victims were en route to the Manewada area to deliver a parcel when the four-wheeler hit their motorcycle, an official from Dhantoli police station said, PTI cited.

Both the motorcycle riders were taken to Nagpur's Mayo Hospital where the food delivery boy, Chetan Rajeshwar Gawade, was declared dead, he said.

According to the police, the deceased worked with an online food delivery platform - Zomato.

His 23-year-old friend who suffered serious injuries was undergoing treatment, the police said, PTI cited.

The car driver, Ajnan Izrar Hussain (25), a resident of Ajni railway quarters, was later taken to police custody, the official added.

Thane accident: Three injured as car hits auto-rickshaw near Ghodbunder Road

The civic officials on Tuesday said that three persons were seriously injured after a car rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Monday near Patlipada Bridge on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road.

Traffic on the road was affected due to the incident for about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The driver of the car, heading towards Patlipada from Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, lost control of the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw from behind, the official said.

Three persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, suffered head and other injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Two children, aged 6 and 6, in the auto-rickshaw, escaped unhurt, the official said.

Local fire personnel, disaster management cell team and traffic police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

A crane and a pickup vehicle were deployed to clear the accident site and shift both vehicles to the side of the road, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)