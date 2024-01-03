Former model Divya Pahuja, accused in gangster Sandeep Gadoli fake encounter case, killed in Gurugram

Former model Divya Pahuja, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with 2016 fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, has been reportedly killed inside a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana

Divya Pahuja. File Pic

Former model Divya Pahuja, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2016 in connection with the fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, has been reportedly killed inside a hotel in Gurugram. Her boyfriend has been detained by the police that has been searching for her body which was seen being dragged by the two men in a corridor of the hotel, official sources said on Wednesday.

The cops suspect that the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, who Pahuja was out to celebrate a new year party, is allegedly the prime suspect in the murder and disposing of her body.

The prime suspect’s accomplices carried the body in a BMW car which was headed towards Punjab, said a police source, who added, “The killer has spent around Rs. 10 lakh to dispose of her body.”

After being imprisoned for seven years in the Sandeep Gadoli fake encounter case, Pahuja was released on bail last year and since then she had been dating a South Delhi-based businessman who has been taken into custody of Gurugram police in Haryana.

Pahuja had left home to celebrate new year party with Singh, and later she reached Hotel City Point in Gurugram on January 2 with him and one more person. However, she suddenly went incommunicado.

Her family members knew that she is out with Singh but when her cellphone was not reachable, her relatives reached Hotel City Point, whose owner is Abhijeet Singh.

The cops in Gurugram told mid-day that the staffers did not show them the CCTV footage of the hotel where she had reached with her boyfriend Singh on January 2.

In 2016, Haryana Police had reportedly honey-trapped one of the most wanted gangster Sandeep Gadoli after taking his then girlfriend Divya Pahuja into confidence.

The gangster was later killed in a fake encounter by a team of Haryana Police in a hotel in Andheri area of Mumbai.

