Maharashtra Cyber cell has filed a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia for not taking down "objectionable" content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open source encyclopedia, officials said on Friday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the nodal agency had issued a notice to the California-based Wikimedia Foundation, requesting them to remove the content from Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Foundation is a non-profit organisation that hosts Wikipedia.

Maharashtra Cyber agency had also mentioned in the notice that the Wikipedia content posted was inaccurate and could potentially lead to a law-and-order situation in the state as Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is highly respected across India.

The notice also said that the information posted on Wikipedia might also lead to unrest among his followers, PTI reported.

As there was no reply from the Californian company about taking down the content, the Maharashtra Cyber registered a case against about four editors of Wikipedia under relevant sections of the IT Act, he said.

Wikipedia is a free-content online encyclopedia, written and maintained by a community of volunteers through the means of open collaboration. Some specific persons can upload content on this platform, he said.

According to PTI, the objections have come against the backdrop of the recently released Hindi film "Chhaava", based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

