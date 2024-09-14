Breaking News
Fraudsters pose as CBI officers, Mumbai cops, dupe 61-yr-old woman of Rs 3 crore

Updated on: 14 September,2024 08:10 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai cops and CBI officers duped a 61-year-old Thane woman of Rs 3.04 crore, the police said on Saturday

Representative pic

Cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police and CBI officers duped a 61-year-old Thane woman of Rs 3.04 crore, cops said on Saturday.


Over the past two months, the woman was contacted by individuals who identified themselves as officials of a courier firm, the cyber crime cell of Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



She was told that her bank accounts required inspection for 'suspicious activity', and forced to transfer Rs 3.04 crore through five online transactions, said a police officer.


After realising that she had been cheated, she approached Thane Nagar police station on Friday and a case was registered, he said.

Probe was underway, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai crime news mumbai thane crime thane CBI mumbai police

