Representative pic

Cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police and CBI officers duped a 61-year-old Thane woman of Rs 3.04 crore, cops said on Saturday.

Over the past two months, the woman was contacted by individuals who identified themselves as officials of a courier firm, the cyber crime cell of Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She was told that her bank accounts required inspection for 'suspicious activity', and forced to transfer Rs 3.04 crore through five online transactions, said a police officer.

After realising that she had been cheated, she approached Thane Nagar police station on Friday and a case was registered, he said.

Probe was underway, the official added.

