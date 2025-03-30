Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A blast occurred at a mosque in Beed district’s Ardha Masla village after gelatin sticks were allegedly placed inside the structure. The explosion caused internal damage but no casualties were reported. Two suspects have been apprehended, and police have urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours

Representational Pic

A blast triggered by gelatin sticks rocked a mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed district in the early hours of Sunday. While no casualties were reported, the explosion caused damage to the internal portion of the religious structure, police officials confirmed.


According to PTI reports, the incident took place at around 2:30 am in Ardha Masla village, located in Georai tehsil. Preliminary investigations suggest that an individual entered the mosque from the rear side and placed gelatin sticks, which subsequently led to the explosion.


Following the blast, the village head promptly alerted the Talawada police at approximately 4 am, leading to swift police action. Heavy security was deployed in the area to prevent any escalation of tension within the village. Officials confirmed that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.


Speaking on the matter, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat stated that a case has been registered against the accused. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible,” he affirmed, as per PTI.

Upon receiving information about the blast, senior police officials, including SP Kanwat, rushed to the site. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a forensic science team, was also deployed to examine the scene and collect crucial evidence.

The explosion resulted in significant damage to the interior of the mosque, though no lives were lost. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours that may lead to unrest.

SP Kanwat further appealed to the public, saying, “We request people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and order. Any attempt to disrupt harmony through misinformation will be dealt with as per the law.”

According to locals, there was a scuffle between two groups on Saturday night during a 'Sandal' procession at the village. The village has a tradition of celebrating festivals together, they said.

During the Gudi Padwa festival, Hindus visit Hazrat Sayyad Badshah Dargah near the mosque, a villager said.  As the joint celebration for Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid was scheduled on Sunday morning, the accused persons tried to blow up the mosque using gelatin sticks, he said.

A portion inside the mosque was damaged in the blast, but locals who have lived in harmony for decades decided to repair the structure, the villager said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

