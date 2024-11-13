Police said Paswan and the minor sister of the accused were in a relationship, which the girl’s family disapproved of.

The Gorai police, investigating the murder of 21-year-old Raghunandan Paswan, arrested a 24-year-old fish seller from Bhayandar on Wednesday. The accused allegedly killed Paswan by slashing his neck with a sickle. Facing difficulties disposing of the body, he then dismembered it, placed the parts in empty paint drums and transported them via auto to Gorai where he dumped the remains the next day.

Police said Paswan and the minor sister of the accused were in a relationship, which the girl’s family disapproved of. The family had also warned Paswan against it. Police said on October 31, Paswan travelled to Mumbai to meet the girl. When he called the girl, her phone was switched off. He then contacted her brother (the accused) who invited him to Bhayandar to meet her.

Paswan and the accused consumed alcohol together. Paswan got heavily intoxicated and started vomiting, so the accused had him lie down to rest in a shop nearby while he continued drinking. Seething over the conflict back home over the relationship between his sister and the victim, the man allegedly slit Paswan’s throat while he was asleep. He then dismembered the body. The remains were found on Sunday, and a missing complaint was filed at Andheri police station on Monday (November 11), a day after.

On Tuesday, Head Constable Pandey, attached to Andheri police station’s missing person’s department, circulated the missing person’s report on social media. Before that, the Gorai police had shared photos of the body and items found at the crime scene to aid in the identification process. Meanwhile, an informant in Bhayander notified Senior Inspector Jitendra Kamble of Bhayander police that an auto driver had mentioned transporting items with the accused and discarding them.

Bhayandar police promptly detained the auto driver and the accused, handing them over to the Gorai police. “The accused confessed to the murder and we are now probing to determine if he acted alone or if others were involved,” an officer added.

Guided by DCP Zone XI Anand Bhoite and ACP Sunil Jaybhay, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Vikhe, Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav and API Amol Baviskar, along with the Gorai police team are investigating the case. DCP Bhoite confirmed the arrest of one accused and said that any other individuals, if involved, will also not be spared.

Speaking with mid-day, Paswan’s father Jitendra said, “My son was lured as part of a conspiracy and butchered like a goat. Anyone involved in this brutal murder deserves to be hanged.”