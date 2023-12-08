Breaking News
Human trafficking case Pune cops cleared many passports from same address

Updated on: 08 December,2023 05:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Role of three police stations gets murkier; probe finds Pune is new Bangladeshi racket hub

The Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested by the police last month. File pic


Pune has reportedly become a favoured destination for Bangladeshi nationals seeking to travel abroad by acquiring Indian passports with the aid of fraudulent Indian documents. According to reports, Pune is evolving into a new hub for the production of counterfeit documents for Bangladeshi nationals. Last month, Borivli police arrested 21 Bangladeshi citizens who had illegally entered India. Upon their arrest, authorities discovered eight Indian passports in their possession, while the remaining 13 individuals had applied for passports.

mumbai police bangladesh pune mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news

