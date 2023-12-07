Mumbai: Two burglars, including a minor, arrested for Rs 2.49 lakh theft

The Pune-based burglars were residing in a rented accommodation at Malad and had committed two burglaries in the jurisdiction of Charkop police station

The Charkop police have arrested two burglars, including a minor, for breaking into shops and homes. The police believe that the two are part of a Pune-based gang that may have committed several burglaries in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. When they arrived in the Mumbai region to commit burglaries they would not reside in hotels and lodges to avoid the risk of coming under police scrutiny. They would reside in rented accommodations spending several days identifying potential targets and engaging in reconnaissance.

The Charkop police had literally hit a wall when there were no leads in the break-in at the gas agency in which the burglars had made away with R2.49 lakh in cash. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Ajaykumar Bansal, police sub-inspector Ramesh Wagchure, along with their team, initiated the investigation that led to the successful arrest of the accused, said senior police inspector Jyoti Bagul Bhople of Charkop police station.

After an extensive review of more than 150 CCTV footage recordings across the city, the Charkop police finally traced the duo to Malad. Posing as a lift man and an SRA officer, the police meticulously checked every flat in the multi-story SRA tower. The police apprehended the duo from a flat on the 10th floor of Sairaj Building, SRA Gudia Pada, Sundar Lane at Malad West on Monday.

With the arrest of Vikas Ashok Kamble, 27, the police believe that they arrested the mastermind of the gang that committed several burglaries in Pune and later expanded to Mumbai and its adjoining areas. As the other accused is a minor, aged only 16, the police allowed him to leave after notifying his parents to make him available for the investigation.

The minor accomplice admired Kamble after witnessing his exploits and started living with him. He accompanied Kamble on various criminal ventures. The gang primarily targeted shops, breaking shutters or doors to steal cash. During the interrogation, it was revealed that they often chose to commit burglaries during festival periods.

“So far, Kamble has confessed to committing two burglaries in Charkop which include the breaking into gas agency and similar crimes in the jurisdictions of Borivali, MHB Mulund, Navpada, Bandra, Juhu, Chembur, Thane, Turbhe, and Vashi,” said senior police inspector Bhople. The officer said that they are looking to nab the other members of the gang.