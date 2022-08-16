I’m no.1 terrorist: 57-year-old behind threats to Mukesh Ambani and family

Police arrest Dahisar man, who runs jewellery showroom; NIA and ATS verifying if he has links to anti-social elements

The society where the suspect, Vishnu Bhushan Bhumik, lives

I am the number one terrorist,” said the 57-year-old man in his call to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, while threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani, police said on Monday.

He even abused the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Mumbai police, officers said. The caller identified himself as one Afzal; however, police later found out that his name is Vishnu Bhushan Bhumik, a resident of Dahisar.

The D B Marg police in Girgaon arrested the man, who made the threat calls on the emergency helpline number of the Hospital, after the hospital made an official complaint.

An unknown caller made eight calls between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm, stated the complaint. “The caller was giving death threats to Shri Mukesh Ambani, hence we informed the police to take action,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Neelotpal, Zone II, said, “Threat calls were received on the public number of the hospital from an anonymous number. The caller issued threats in the name of Mukesh Ambani. The suspect was detained from Dahisar and DB Marg police have registered an FIR under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said Bhumik runs a jewellery showroom and had made similar threat calls earlier, too, in the jurisdiction of Azaad Maidan and Mira Road police stations. In 2014, he called the police control room and abused the officer, a woman, who answered his call, sources said. Police arrested him, and he was later released on bail.

Bhumik hails from Tripura and has been living in Mumbai for the past 24 years.

The NIA and the Maharashtra ATS also took the details of the accused to verify if he has links with any anti-social elements.