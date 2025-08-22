Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Indian student in Australia threatened on Snapchat with obscene photos FIR registered in Powai

Indian student in Australia threatened on Snapchat with obscene photos; FIR registered in Powai

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

As per the complaint, the victim has been using Snapchat since 2019. A few days ago, she received a follow request from an account created in her mother’s name, which she accepted. The following day, the account holder claimed to possess defamatory photos of her and threatened to make them viral on social media

Indian student in Australia threatened on Snapchat with obscene photos; FIR registered in Powai

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Indian student in Australia threatened on Snapchat with obscene photos; FIR registered in Powai
x
00:00

A 23-year-old Indian student in Australia was allegedly threatened on Snapchat with the circulation of obscene photographs. Shockingly, the accused created a fake account using the student’s mother’s name to issue the threat.

A 23-year-old Indian student in Australia was allegedly threatened on Snapchat with the circulation of obscene photographs. Shockingly, the accused created a fake account using the student’s mother’s name to issue the threat.

The student’s mother, who lives in Powai, lodged a complaint at the Powai Police Station. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under Section 66(C) of the IT Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



As per the complaint, the victim has been using Snapchat since 2019. A few days ago, she received a follow request from an account created in her mother’s name, which she accepted. The following day, the account holder claimed to possess defamatory photos of her and threatened to make them viral on social media.


The student promptly took screenshots of the chat from another phone and forwarded them to her mother in Mumbai.

The victim's mother then approached the Powai police and registered the FIR.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

powai mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news australia

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK