As per the complaint, the victim has been using Snapchat since 2019. A few days ago, she received a follow request from an account created in her mother’s name, which she accepted. The following day, the account holder claimed to possess defamatory photos of her and threatened to make them viral on social media

A 23-year-old Indian student in Australia was allegedly threatened on Snapchat with the circulation of obscene photographs. Shockingly, the accused created a fake account using the student’s mother’s name to issue the threat.

A 23-year-old Indian student in Australia was allegedly threatened on Snapchat with the circulation of obscene photographs. Shockingly, the accused created a fake account using the student’s mother’s name to issue the threat.

The student’s mother, who lives in Powai, lodged a complaint at the Powai Police Station. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under Section 66(C) of the IT Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the complaint, the victim has been using Snapchat since 2019. A few days ago, she received a follow request from an account created in her mother’s name, which she accepted. The following day, the account holder claimed to possess defamatory photos of her and threatened to make them viral on social media.

The student promptly took screenshots of the chat from another phone and forwarded them to her mother in Mumbai.

The victim's mother then approached the Powai police and registered the FIR.