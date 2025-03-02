The girl's body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock around 4.30 am on Sunday. The police said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film 'Raman Raghav', which is about a serial killer

A 13-year-old boy was detained on Sunday for allegedly murdering his cousin in Maharashtra's Palghar district out of jealousy, with a senior police officer claiming he took inspiration for the act from a Hindi film about a serial killer.

The body of the six-year-old girl was found on Sriram Nagar hillock around 4.30 am, the Pelhar Police Station officer said.

"We have detained a 13-year-old boy from Nalasopara. The deceased is his cousin. He allegedly killed her out of jealousy since he thought everyone pampered her," senior inspector Jitendra Vankute of Pelhar Police Station told PTI.

"The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening after which her kin approached police. CCTV footage from the vicinity of a nearby company showed the boy taking the girl somewhere. The boy first tried to mislead police but later confessed," he said.

The official said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film 'Raman Raghav', which is about a serial killer.

A murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further probe is underway, Vankute said.

