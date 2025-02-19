Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam Cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar busted by Mumbai Police 5 held

Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar busted by Mumbai Police, 5 held

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The case came to light when a complainant searched for “Mahakumbh Helicopter Ride” online and contacted the number listed on a fraudulent website

Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar busted by Mumbai Police, 5 held

The suspects in police custody on Wednesday

Listen to this article
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar busted by Mumbai Police, 5 held
x
00:00

The Cuffe Parade Police in Mumbai busted a cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar and arrested five people in connection with the Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam, the police officials said on Wednesday.


According to the police, it arrested the cyber fraud gang from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website offering helicopter rides for the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh and deceiving unsuspecting victims.


Following a detailed investigation and nationwide coordination, five accused, including the mastermind, were arrested, an official said.


The case came to light when a complainant searched for “Mahakumbh Helicopter Ride” online and contacted the number listed on a fraudulent website. The complainant was allegedly instructed to transfer Rs 60,652 via QR code. However, after realising that the payment had been sent to a private account instead of a government aviation service, they suspected fraud. The following day, the website disappeared, and the accused became unresponsive.

Another victim, Sankalp Jagdale from Colaba, had also reported a similar fraud, said a police official.

The police said that the investigators traced the withdrawn money to ATMs in Bihar through CCTV footage, identified Avinash Kumar alias Bittu as a suspect. Upon his arrest, Bittu admitted to creating the fake website and withdrawing money using ATM cards provided by Mukesh Kumar, the alleged mastermind. Mukesh and his associate Saurabh Kumar were later apprehended in Nagpur while traveling on the Danapur-Secunderabad train. The investigation further uncovered a fraudulent SIM card operation. Srishti Barnawal, an SIM card agent in Mumbai, had allegedly issued duplicate SIM cards for cyber fraud, while Sanjit Kumar was accused of facilitating their transfer to Bihar. Both were subsequently arrested.

The police officials are now investigating whether the gang has allegedly scammed more victims across India, the officials said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahakumbh 2025 kumbh mela mumbai crime news Cyber crime mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Uttar Pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK