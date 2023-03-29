Breaking News
Maha: To stop inquiry against RTO official, MIDC technician allegedly accepts Rs 25L bribe, arrested

Updated on: 29 March,2023 01:05 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The government technician was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh from a regional transport office employee to stop an ongoing inquiry against the RTO official

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra on Tuesday arrested a government technician here for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh from a regional transport office employee to stop an ongoing inquiry against the RTO official, the ACB said.


While the ACB arrested the technician, Dilip Wamanrao Khode (50), who works with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Amravati, a co-accused is on the run, said an official.



The RTO official is facing an inquiry after two women accused him of harassment. One of them also sent a complaint to Congress Member of Legislative Council Wajahat Mirza, the official said.


Khode tried to pressure the RTO official saying that the MLC would be taking up the matter in the legislature, said the official.

Claiming that he had good political connections, Khode demanded Rs 1 crore to save the RTO official. After negotiations, he brought down the amount to Rs 25 lakh.

Acting on a complaint by the RTO official, ACB laid a trap and arrested Khode as he accepted the money, said the official.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

anti-corruption bureau mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news news nagpur maharashtra

