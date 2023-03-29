Maha: To stop inquiry against RTO official, MIDC technician allegedly accepts Rs 25L bribe, arrested

The government technician was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh from a regional transport office employee to stop an ongoing inquiry against the RTO official

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra on Tuesday arrested a government technician here for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh from a regional transport office employee to stop an ongoing inquiry against the RTO official, the ACB said.

While the ACB arrested the technician, Dilip Wamanrao Khode (50), who works with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Amravati, a co-accused is on the run, said an official.

The RTO official is facing an inquiry after two women accused him of harassment. One of them also sent a complaint to Congress Member of Legislative Council Wajahat Mirza, the official said.

Khode tried to pressure the RTO official saying that the MLC would be taking up the matter in the legislature, said the official.

Claiming that he had good political connections, Khode demanded Rs 1 crore to save the RTO official. After negotiations, he brought down the amount to Rs 25 lakh.

Acting on a complaint by the RTO official, ACB laid a trap and arrested Khode as he accepted the money, said the official.

