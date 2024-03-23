Maharashtra: 30-year-old man booked for raping, robbing woman in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra has booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh from her

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the suspect identified as Roshan Patil, a resident of Roha of Raigad district in Maharashtra, was friends with the 29-year-old complainant and allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021, he said.

He allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR. He took Rs 6 lakh from her and robbed her jewellery at knifepoint, the woman alleged, as per the PTI.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Roha police on Friday booked Patil for rape, robbery and voluntarily causing harm under the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not explain why she approached them so late, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a gold scheme investment agent was reportedly booked in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.15 lakh, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Balamurali Menon was booked for cheating and other offences on the complaint of a man who said he had invested Rs 6 lakh as well as 63 grams of gold worth Rs 3.15 lakh in a scheme recommended by the former, the Kamote police station official said, according to the PTI.

"The agent collected the gold and cash from the victim but did not not give them to the jeweller operating the scheme and misappropriated it. Further probe is underway," he added, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, a 37-year-old Navi Mumbai man fell prey to a cryptocurrency fraud and lost more than Rs 10 lakh. According to a PTI report, fraudsters contacted the man by phone and an app between February 9 and February 11. The scammers persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and other digital assets by promising high profits.

Believing the scammers' promises, the Navi Mumbai man transferred Rs 10.61 lakh into numerous accounts as advised.

(with PTI inputs)

