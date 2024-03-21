Maharashtra: Three booked for theft of palladium worth Rs 2.4 crore in Navi Mumbai

A case was registered against three people for allegedly stealing palladium worth Rs 2.40 crore in Navi Mumbai

Three people were booked for allegedly stealing palladium (rare and lustrous silvery-white metal) worth Rs 2.40 crore in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, a police official said, according to the PTI.

The three are staffers of a company in TTC industrial area in Pawne that deals in platinum, the Turbhe police station official added.

"The theft of 10 kilograms of palladium worth Rs 2.40 crore took place on March 18 between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The loot has been recovered. No arrest has been made and further probe is underway," the official said, reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it in Thane district, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, the PTI reported.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, four women were arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 55.50 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.44 lakh, a police official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

They were held from Ekta Nagar slum on Wednesday, the APMC police station official added.

He identified the accused as Runa Sheikh (24), Dhanalakshmi Swami (59), Rekha Sheikh (25) and Rubina Sheikh (22).

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the peddling network was underway, he added, the news agency reported.

