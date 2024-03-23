Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Mohalla munch Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 23 March,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Each year, Mohammad Ali Road comes alive during the period of Ramadan with a variety of irresistible feasts, that will leave you spoilt for choice. Here is a curated food walk guide to help you navigate the best kebabs, cutlets, malpuas, jalebis and more at Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Whether you are into kebabs or biryani, the street offers a wide variety of dishes that come packed with a mix of spicy and tangy flavours. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Kumar Thakur

Whether you’re a foodie or not, it’s that time of the year when Mumbai’s streets are decked with mouthwatering Ramadan delicacies. Giving fierce competition to Javed Nahari from Zakir Nagar, Delhi, Qureshi kebabs in Old Delhi, Mubeen’s pasanda in Lucknow, and dum biryani in Hyderabad is Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road that stands packed with mouthwatering iftar treats come Ramadan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news ramadan Food
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK