Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Each year, Mohammad Ali Road comes alive during the period of Ramadan with a variety of irresistible feasts, that will leave you spoilt for choice. Here is a curated food walk guide to help you navigate the best kebabs, cutlets, malpuas, jalebis and more at Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Whether you are into kebabs or biryani, the street offers a wide variety of dishes that come packed with a mix of spicy and tangy flavours. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Kumar Thakur

Whether you’re a foodie or not, it’s that time of the year when Mumbai’s streets are decked with mouthwatering Ramadan delicacies. Giving fierce competition to Javed Nahari from Zakir Nagar, Delhi, Qureshi kebabs in Old Delhi, Mubeen’s pasanda in Lucknow, and dum biryani in Hyderabad is Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road that stands packed with mouthwatering iftar treats come Ramadan.