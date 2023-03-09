Maharashtra: 40-year-old man held for stabbing friend to death in Palghar

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the alleged murder, an official said

Representational Pic

Police have arrested a 40-year-old labourer for allegedly stabbing his friend to death following a heated argument at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the alleged murder, he said.

The accused and the victim belonged to the same village from Phaltan in Satara district of the state and were working as labourers at Kasa in Palghar.

"On March 7, when they were consuming liquor in the evening at Nikawali village, an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times in which the latter died on the spot," the official said.

The police, who reached the spot on being alerted, sent the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, adding that three teams were formed to trace the killer, who was finally nabbed from Vasai in the district.

