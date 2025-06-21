The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, an official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act

The CIDCO staffer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Representational Pic/File

An employee of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a retired staffer, an official said on Saturday.

The ACB arrested Narendra Hirey (57), a stenographer with the telecom mobile wing of CIDCO, on Friday night, inspector Santosh Ambike said, according to the PTI.

He said the accused demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from a retired employee to process his papers for payment of dues and to clear his name in a departmental enquiry.

Hirey sought the bribe for himself and other officials, he said, the news agency reported.

The official said that the accused later demanded Rs 1.5 lakh, following which the complainant approached the ACB.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ACB arrests absconding head constable in graft case in J&K's Kathua

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman after a week-long hunt in a graft case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an official on Saturday said, reported the PTI.

Head constable Roshan Din, posted at Kathua Police Station, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a factory employee on June 21 but had managed to escape from the scene, said a spokesman of the ACB, as per the PTI.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the head constable for demanding and accepting the illegal gratification from the complainant and a hunt was launched to nab him, he added.

The factory employee in his complaint claimed that the policeman demanded money from him on account of deleting his name from the list of accused persons in a case registered at Kathua Police Station even though he had already provided the CCTV footage and attendance of the factory to prove his innocence in the case.

The spokesman said that the accused public servant after accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant fled from the spot sensing the presence of ACB officials and threw the tainted bribe money in the bushes on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway near Palli.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from the bushes and seized, he added.

