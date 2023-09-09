The incident took place Wada area of the Palghar district in Maharashtra on Friday morning, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Cops attacked during raid at premises over confinement of cattle in Palghar; four booked x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Based on a tip-off, a team from Wada police raided the premises The injured policeman was treated at a local hospital The incident took place in Wada area of the Palghar district around 5.30 am on Friday

A team of police officials was attacked, and one of them was injured when they raided a premises over information about cattle being confined cruelly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in Wada area of the Palghar district around 5.30 am on Friday, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, a team from Wada police raided the premises and found four cows tied up and not being given fodder, district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil told the PTI.

Four persons, including a woman, present at the scene had also allegedly butchered two cattle and kept the meat worth Rs 27,550 on the premises, he said, according to the PTI.

The accused attacked the policemen and prevented them from doing their duty. While the police managed to apprehend the woman, the others fled after injuring a policeman, the official said, reported the news agency.

The injured policeman was treated at a local hospital, he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Cruelty to Animals Act, and Maharashtra Protection of Animals Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the three absconding accused.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday, a 27-year-old mobile theft suspect allegedly attacked a police constable with an iron rod and escaped from custody at the Crime Branch headquarters in Kanakia, Mira Road near Mumbai, early on Monday morning, police sources said.

The injured Crime Branch constable who was later hospitalised. The police had launched a manhunt to nab the suspect, an official said.

According to the police sources, the accused had been apprehended in connection with a mobile theft case by the Crime Branch and was taken in for interrogation on Monday morning. Mira Road Police have filed an FIR against the accused and apprehended him late at night at CST railway station.

A police official said, the incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 am on Monday while the suspect was in custody at the Crime Branch for interrogation. The accused was handcuffed, and during a meal break, when one police officer went to get food, he took advantage of the situation, attacked the cop with an iron rod, removed the handcuffs, and escaped from the premises.

The cop sustained serious head injuries during the attack. He was initially taken to a Lifeline clinic for treatment and later admitted to a local hospital in Mira Road.

(with PTI inputs)