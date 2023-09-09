Woman found hanging at her house in Mumbai slum

In a suspected case of suicide, a 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara

In a suspected case of suicide, a 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara, police said on Saturday.

She was found dead on Friday afternoon in Behrambaugh slum, she said.

"The victim, identified as Shaheen Parveen, resided alone in a small room in the slum. The incident came to light when people living nearby broke open the door of her house as there was no response from inside despite repeated calls. They were shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling," an official of Oshiwara police station said.

They immediately informed the police, who came to the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

The woman hailed from Bihar, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed and further investigation is underway, the official added.

On August 25, a customs superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping in a pond near Taloja Jail in Kharghar. The body was first noticed by residents of the area. The officer has named six persons in his suicide note who are allegedly responsible for his drastic step. Kharghar cops have registered an Accidental Death Report.

On Friday morning, when few locals of Taloja noticed a dead body floating in a pond near Taloja jail, they subsequently alerted Navi Mumbai control room, after which ops fished out the dead body and sent it to nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased was identified as Mayank Singh, 38. When cops reached to his residence a suicide note was found.

The deceased reportedly blamed a senior IRS officer and three importers for harassment. Deceased has named one senior official and five other customs officers including importers for pressuring him to release import consignments in the customs bond warehouse without penalties and customs levies when he was posted at Nhava Sheva Jawaharlal Nehru customs house (JNCH). (With inputs from PTI)