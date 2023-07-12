Maharashtra: Girl, four women rescued from flesh trade in Thane; two held

An operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane police in Maharashtra on Tuesday, an official said

The Thane Police have rescued a girl and four women from flesh trade in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official told the PTI.

The police arrested two agents in connection with the case, the official said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police on Tuesday, he said.

"It was conducted based on a tip-off. The officials kept a watch near a lodge in the city and nabbed the two agents. The police also rescued the victims from their custody," senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the AHTC told the PTI.

An offence under provisions of various sections, including 366(A) (procuration of minor girl), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution), 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at the Thane Nagar police station.

Investigation into the case is on.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, the police in Thane had arrested a woman for allegedly running flesh trade from her home and rescued an 18-year-old girl from there, news agency PTI had earlier reported.

The anti-human trafficking cell of Bhayander police had taken the woman into their custody on May 18 following a tip-off, an official had told PTI on Saturday.

Senior inspector Samir Ahirrao of the cell told PTI that the arrested accused roped in college-going girls offering them easy money and used her home at Navghar in Bhayander as a prostitution den.

He had said that the accused used social media to share pictures of the girls with her customers.

The girl rescued from her home told the police that she had borrowed some money from a friend and wanted to repay it without anyone's help, he said. She chose to take the flesh trade route apparently on the suggestion of a friend on Instagram.

The accused woman has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while the girl has been sent to a rescue home, the official had added.

(with PTI inputs)