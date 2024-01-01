Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother

Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district has arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly attacking and killing a man over the latter's illicit affair with his mother

Ranjit Tanaji Mali (25) was found dead in a cowshed in Wadji village of Ausa tehsil on Saturday, newswire PTI reported quoting an official.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, the police zeroed in on the teen, who allegedly attacked Mali with a sharp weapon and killed him while he was sleeping, the official said, according to PTI.

The victim, a mild vendor, was having an affair with the boy's mother. The teen found out about the affair and hatched a plan to murder him, the official said.

In a separate incident, Police arrested three men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old relative following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Zari area of Talasari taluka when the victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with his two cousins, aged 23 and 31, PTI reported.

A dispute arose when the victim questioned the two-wheeler being driven on a high speed. The disagreement escalated into a quarrel between the victim and the accused, the official from Talasari police station said.

The cousins and a 53-year-old uncle of the victim later allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The three accused were arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions, the official said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Vice Chancellor of an agricultural university was arrested and sent to jail in a case of attempt to murder after two people allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of a former BJP leader, a police official said on Monday.

Rajendra Bihari Lal, the VC of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), was arrested on Sunday evening on the complaint of former BJP leader Diwakar Nath Tripathi and remanded in judicial custody.

Tripathi had alleged that early on Sunday, two men who had accompanied Lal in an SUV had opened fire at him after trying to overtake and stop his vehicle when he was returning from his morning walk near Arail dam, SHO of Naini police station Yashpal Singh said on Monday.

Based on the complaint of Tripathi, a case was filed against Lal in Naini police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

According to the police, 26 cases are registered against Lal in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Hamirpur, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts over alleged illegal religious conversion and other charges.

The complainant claimed that Lal and others have a grudge against him as he has filed several cases against them.

Early last month, the Allahabad High Court had refused to quash an FIR registered against the VC and other officials of SHUATS, which is a minority institution. In this case, they were accused of converting a woman by luring her with a job and other facilities. (With inputs from PTI)