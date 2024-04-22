A man from Virar near Mumbai hanged himself after releasing a video on social media in which he blamed his wife and a policeman

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man blames wife, cop in video before hanging himself x 00:00

A man from Virar near Mumbai allegedly hanged himself in his house after releasing a video on social media in which he blamed his wife and a policeman, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against the wife of the deceased identified as 28-year-old Abhay Palshetkar, after he hanged himself from the ceiling of his house on Saturday, an official said, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay Palshetkar and his wife, married for 11 months, quarrelled on Saturday, following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him, he added.

"In the video clip, Palshetkar claimed that he was summoned to the police station after his wife lodged a complaint and a policeman threatened him about taking action. Prima facie, he killed himself due to the alleged threat and the complaint," police said, as per the PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale told reporters that police are examining the role of the concerned policeman and suitable action will be taken.

Teen killed in Ghatkopar, one held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly attacking and killing a 16-year-old boy in a dispute about a girl in Ghatkopar, an official said, reported the PTI.

The police apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Rushikesh Gurav, from Diva in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra for the attack that took place on Sunday night, the official from the crime branch said, according to the PTI.

The victim had warned Gurav against meeting a girl from his locality in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, he said, as per the PTI.

When Gurav reached the locality to meet the girl, the victim confronted him but was attacked with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The suspect fled the scene, and locals noticed the injured boy and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police established the identity of the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area, and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!