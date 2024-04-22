Breaking News
Mumbai: Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution at housing society in Goregaon

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Four people were held by the police for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution at housing society in Goregaon

Representational Pic/File

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Police arrested three persons in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy
  2. The boy died due to electrocution at a housing society in Goregaon
  3. The police arrested the chairman, secretary and an electrician of a housing society

Mumbai Police arrested four people for alleged negligence after a nine-year-old boy died while playing in his society garden due to electrocution on April 13, an official said on Monday.


According to the police sources, four suspects including three committee members of residential societies were booked under the charges of death due to negligence.


The electricity maintenance contractor of the society was arrested on 16 April while three society members who are aged between 63 to 72 were arrested on Sunday, an official said.


The incident had occurred in the Goregaon east's Gokuldham area on April 13 when a nine-year-old boy, lost his life due to electric shock while playing in his residential society garden.

The boy came in contact with live electric wires and had fallen unconscious after which his father and other society residents rushed him to Lifeline Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The boy, identified as Aryaveer Chaudhary, was residing with his parents on the ninth floor of Maharaja Retreat Society in Gokuldham, Goregaon.

Aryaveer, a fourth-grade student, was playing in the society's garden. He encountered an exposed wire in a lamp, resulting in a severe electric shock, an official said.

Based on the complaint of the father, the Dindoshi Police had registered a case under section 304 (A) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against four unknown said an officer from the Dindoshi Police Station, the officials said.

 

