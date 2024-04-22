Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Salman Khan house firing Crime Branch sleuths reach Surat looking for firearm used in case
<< Back to Elections 2024

Salman Khan house firing: Crime Branch sleuths reach Surat looking for firearm used in case

Updated on: 22 April,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Surat
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Crime branch officials from Unit 9 took one of the accused to Surat to locate the firearm used in the Salman Khan house firing case.

Salman Khan house firing: Crime Branch sleuths reach Surat looking for firearm used in case

Search is underway for the gun/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article
Salman Khan house firing: Crime Branch sleuths reach Surat looking for firearm used in case
x
00:00

Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the Salman Khan house firing case, is in Surat city searching for the gun used by the shooters. The accused persons, during interrogation, told the crime branch sleuths that they threw the gun in Tapi River in Surat while escaping to Kutch Bhuj. 


Nearly 10-15 persons from Unit 9 of the crime branch reached Surat on Monday morning and took one of the accused with them to locate the firearm used in the Salman Khan house firing case. The officials are being assisted in the search by the Surat Crime Branch, divers and fishermen there to recover the gun. 


The crime branch began the search operation at around 11 am and will be continuing with it till the end of the day. Until now, they have not retrieved any guns. 


An official said, "The gun used in the Salman Khan house firing incident was of good quality. The bullet was sized 7.62 mm."

The assailants told the cops that after they reached Surat, they walked towards the railway bridge over the Tapi River and then disposed of the gun in the river. They later fled to Kutch Bhuj in a government bus.

On April 14, the two accused had opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in Galaxy Apartments.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime branch crime branch surat gujarat bhuj Salman Khan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK