Moreover, to further investigate Salman Khan house firing case, Mumbai Crime Branch has added three new sections to the FIR against accused persons.

Cops, forensic experts at the crime scene/ Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch searches Surat's Tapi river for gun used by accused x 00:00

In the most recent development regarding the Salman Khan house firing incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a search operation in Surat's Tapi river to recover the gun reportedly used by the accused.

According to a report in ANI, during interrogation, the accused told the Crime Branch that they disposed of the weapon in Surat's Tapi river after committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of April 14, two people riding a motorbike shot four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage showed that both men were wearing headgear and carrying backpacks.

To further investigate the Salman Khan house firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has added three new sections to the FIR against the accused: IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence), the ANI report added. Furthermore, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother, Anmol Bishnoi, have been declared sought in connection with the crime.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of convicted mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the Salman Khan house firing in a Facebook post after the incident.

Earlier, Kutch Police detained the two suspects and sent them over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. A city court then remanded the accused, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till April 25, the ANI report added.

Per the news agency report, on April 15, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on behalf of the family, expressing disappointment with the occurrence and emphasising their complete cooperation with the Mumbai Police in the inquiry.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.