Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call

The Salman Khan firing incident inspired a youth from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to make a prank call using the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused called a taxi company claiming to be the gangster and said that he had booked a ride from Galaxy Apartments to Bandra police station two days before the firing incident.

Rohit Tyagi has been arrested previously in Delhi for making such prank calls. The student told the cops that he made the prank call just for fun. The Mumbai police brought him from Ghaziabad to the city and arrested him.

On Sunday morning, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal rode a bike to Salman Khan’s residence and fired at it. They quickly fled the scene and were later traced to Bhuj in Gujarat. Tyagi saw this news at his home on television and subsequently made the prank call.

A police officer said, “Tyagi started following the news and planned a prank call to the taxi company. He called and claimed to be Lawrence Bishnoi. He told them that two days after the firing incident, he booked a taxi from outside Galaxy Apartments and got dropped off at Bandra police station He also provided them with the number of the taxi that allegedly ferried him.”

The taxi company immediately informed the Mumbai police about the incident. The Bandra police were alerted and took the taxi driver into custody, after which it emerged that it was most likely a prank call.

A team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Raj Tilak Roshan and Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe of Bandra police, station started the investigation. They obtained information and traced the caller to Ghaziabad. They took Tyagi into custody and questioned him, after which he confessed to making the prank call.