Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Student arrested for prank call
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Inspired by Salman Khan shootout, he called cab company claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call

Salman Khan case shooters who claimed to be from Bishnoi community

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
x
00:00

The Salman Khan firing incident inspired a youth from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to make a prank call using the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused called a taxi company claiming to be the gangster and said that he had booked a ride from Galaxy Apartments to Bandra police station two days before the firing incident.


Rohit Tyagi has been arrested previously in Delhi for making such prank calls. The student told the cops that he made the prank call just for fun. The Mumbai police brought him from Ghaziabad to the city and arrested him.


On Sunday morning, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal rode a bike to Salman Khan’s residence and fired at it. They quickly fled the scene and were later traced to Bhuj in Gujarat. Tyagi saw this news at his home on television and subsequently made the prank call.


A police officer said, “Tyagi started following the news and planned a prank call to the taxi company. He called and claimed to be Lawrence Bishnoi. He told them that two days after the firing incident, he booked a taxi from outside Galaxy Apartments and got dropped off at Bandra police station He also provided them with the number of the taxi that allegedly ferried him.”

The taxi company immediately informed the Mumbai police about the incident. The Bandra police were alerted and took the taxi driver into custody, after which it emerged that it was most likely a prank call.

A team, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Raj Tilak Roshan and Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe of Bandra police, station started the investigation. They obtained information and traced the caller to Ghaziabad. They took Tyagi into custody and questioned him, after which he confessed to making the prank call. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan ghaziabad uttar pradesh mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news Bandra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK